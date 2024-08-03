Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu highlighted the serious issue of high dropout rates in school education in a recent post on the microblogging site X. Addressing the concern, Pegu said that Barpeta district, one of the affected areas, has been a focal point for the government's intervention.

In his post, Pegu detailed his visit to Barpeta, where he reviewed the dropout scenario and directed district officials to prioritize Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) and teacher rationalisation. This move is aimed at improving the quality of education and reducing dropout rates.

Pegu also commended the efforts of 30 retired teachers who have voluntarily registered under the Vidyanjali program. These educators are now contributing their time and expertise to schools in the Char area, further supporting the government’s initiative to enhance educational outcomes.