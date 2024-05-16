Another government teacher, Ashok Kumar Brahma, has been suspended for allegedly participating in the election campaign of political parties, violating the election code of conduct in Kajalgaon, Chirang.

Brahma is an assistant teacher at Balabari L.P. School, Bhurpara in Runikhata, located on the Indo-Bhutan border in Chirang district.

A complaint was lodged against Brahma on May 6, with photo evidence provided by the BPF party, accusing him of participating in the UPPL party's election campaign.



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Following the complaint, the district electoral officer of Chirang formed a two-member inquiry committee.

On May 15, district electoral officer P Vijay Bhaskar Reddy suspended Brahma based on a joint investigation and report by the Sidli revenue circle officer and the district primary education officer.