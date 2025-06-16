In a move to contain the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF), the Government of Assam has released a stringent Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) governing the transportation of live pigs within and through the state. The guidelines, issued by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, aim to protect Assam’s pig population and safeguard the livelihoods of those dependent on the livestock sector.

According to the SOP, any consignment of live pigs must now be supported by comprehensive documentation, including a valid purchase bill, GST challan, E-way bill, and a health certificate issued by a Government of India-recognised laboratory affirming the animals are free of ASF. Additionally, each pig must be individually certified by a government veterinary officer, confirming identity, vaccination history, and origin from ASF-free zones. This certificate must not be older than seven days.

To ensure compliance, veterinary inspection teams will be stationed at critical interstate checkpoints such as Srirampur (Kokrajhar), Boxirhat (Dhubri), Byrnihat (Kamrup Metro), and Amguri (Sivasagar). These teams will not only examine documentation but also physically inspect animals. Moreover, at least 2% of pigs in every consignment will be subject to random ASF testing using rapid detection kits. If any pig is found infected, the entire lot will be quarantined, tested using RT-PCR methods, and culled without compensation upon confirmation. All associated costs must be borne by the transporter or trader.

The SOP also prohibits night-time transportation of pigs, unscheduled unloading, train stopovers involving pigs, and disposal of animal waste during transit within the state. Transport vehicles are required to undergo mandatory sanitisation both before and after entering Assam. Non-compliance may result in blacklisting and initiation of legal proceedings.

Further, the SOP mandates that the originating state must inform Assam’s authorities in advance prior to dispatching any pig consignment. Officials have issued a firm warning that violations will invite strict legal consequences under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009. The protocol will be reviewed periodically based on the prevailing ASF situation.