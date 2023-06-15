In wake of the increase in MBBS seats in the state's medical colleges, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on June 15 announced an amendment to MBBS and BDS admission rules.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister.

''Medical colleges and Dental colleges of Assam (Regulation of Admission into 1st-year MBBS/BDS courses) Rule, 2017 and subsequent Amendment Rules' to be amended in view of the increase in MBBS seats in Assam's Medical Colleges Proposed Amendment Highlights,'' Sarma tweeted.

At our weekly #AssamCabinet, we took several decisions:



✅Reservation for OBC/MOBC (non creamy layer) in MBBS/BDS courses



✅ Empowering autonomous councils to recruit Retd. executive engineers



✅Medicalcare for sportspersons



✅Discontinuation of physical non-judicial stamps pic.twitter.com/x2wMdWDKzP — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 15, 2023

He further said that 10 per cent of total remaining MBBS seats after deduction of 15 per cent All India Quota, Central Pool, North Eastern Council quota, Royal Govt of Bhutan quota seats to be reserved annually for RI/NRI-sponsored students who have cleared NEET UG.

Besides this, the Assam Chief Minister also announces to increase in reservations for 6 communities of the OBC/MOBC category (Non-Creamy Layer).

''Reserve 10 per cent EWS quota for MBBS seats in 6 medical colleges - Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Jorhat, Tezpur, and Barpeta,'' he added.

As per Sarma, the Cabinet also gave its nod for Medical care for sportspersons and discontinuation of physical non-judicial stamps.