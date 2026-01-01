Assam government to appoint special prosecutor, seek dedicated court in Zubeen Garg case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on New Year’s Day (January 1) mourned the passing of music icon Zubeen Garg, describing it as a significant loss to the state’s cultural and artistic heritage.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to justice, Sarma announced that a Special Public Prosecutor will be appointed on January 12, supported by a team of three to four criminal advocates. The government will also approach the Guwahati High Court to set up a special court exclusively for the case, aimed at expediting proceedings and ensuring transparency.

The Chief Minister praised the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for filing the chargesheet promptly and underscored that all actions would comply fully with legal procedures.

“Assam has lost a cultural legend, and it is our duty to ensure that justice is served with fairness and speed,” Sarma said, reaffirming the government’s resolve to see the case through.

Garg died on September 19, 2025, a day before he was scheduled to perform at a cultural festival in Singapore. Police said he had gone swimming in the sea off Singapore’s island coast when he encountered difficulty. He reportedly received a call for assistance at St John’s Island and was later found unconscious.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

A Singapore court will open a coroner’s inquiry on January 14, 2026, into the death of popular Indian singer-songwriter Zubeen Garg, who hailed from Assam, according to local media reports.