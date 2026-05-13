Assam government to ban 15-20-year-old petrol and diesel vehicles

Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 13 announced that the Assam government has decided to ban petrol and diesel-run vehicles that are between 15 and 20 years old as part of its latest environmental and fuel conservation measures.

The announcement was made following key policy decisions taken by the state cabinet during the first cabinet meeting of the BJP-led NDA government after assuming office for a third consecutive term.

Sarma said the move aims to reduce pollution levels, encourage cleaner transportation and improve environmental sustainability across the state.

In another major decision, the Chief Minister stated that the Assam government has also resolved to reduce the purchase and consumption of petrol and diesel by 20 percent compared to previous levels as part of efforts to promote fuel efficiency and responsible energy usage within government operations.

The Chief Minister said the government would gradually implement measures to encourage alternative and cleaner modes of transportation while reducing dependence on conventional fossil fuels.

The announcement comes a day after Sarma chaired the first cabinet meeting following his swearing-in as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term on May 12.