The Assam government has announced a significant initiative to cover the admission fees of college students whose parents' annual income is below Rs 2 lakh.

This move, estimated to cost approximately Rs 150 crore annually, aims to alleviate financial burdens for economically disadvantaged families across the state.

Under this scheme, the government will disburse the allocated funds directly to colleges in July, ensuring that eligible students are exempt from paying admission fees. This initiative is expected to benefit a substantial number of students from economically weaker backgrounds, enabling them to pursue higher education without financial constraints.

In addition to the financial support, the government has established channels for students facing any issues during the admission process.

They are encouraged to reach out to their respective Deputy Commissioners (DC) or the Education Department for assistance and guidance.

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