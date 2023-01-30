The Assam government on January 30 has decided to set up a 'State Floriculture Mission' with an initial investment of Rs 1.5 crores.

Addressing a press conference, the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "There is a huge floral market in the state, however, from orchids to other varieties of flowers are been procured either from West Bengal or even from Thailand."

Further in Assam, in and around all the temples and Satras also there is a local market, hence the state government has decided to set up a 'State Floriculture Mission' in which at least 20,000 farmers will be engaged and provide an initial investment of Rs 1.50 crore.

This comes in the line of Atma Nirbhar Bharat wherein floral farmers of the state can also be independent like the state has been with regards to paddy or fish.

Also Read: Assam: Flower fest in Jugibari draws crowd

At the beginning of this year on January 1, 2023, rural Khumtai in eastern Assam displayed bougainvillaeas, roses, tuberoses and many more varieties at a special carnival in Golaghat district.

A two-day 'flower carnival' at Jugibari Rural Tourism Centre, which ended on January 1 has drawn more than 10,000 visitors.

Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia said that the flowers grow in abundance in all households in the area and they want to make the people aware that these can also be a means of livelihood.

"We had 34 stalls and all were booked much in advance. We could not accommodate many requests for stalls," said Pradyut Khound, a local youth associated with the carnival.



He said more than 10,000 people visited the carnival over the two days, while saplings worth nearly Rs 10 lakh were sold during the period.

