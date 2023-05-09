Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 9 announced that a new Cyber Crime cell and Forensic Science University will soon come up that will strengthen the state police.

He said this while speaking during a press conference in Guwahati on May 9.

He further said that the Assam government will procure 20 Lakh MT of Paddy in a massive boost to the farm economy and on lines of Amul, the state government will build a high-quality diary brand.

''On a mission mode, a quality Nursing workforce will be created that serves the health industry globally. Now onwards, all diseases to be covered under Muidyamantri Ayushman Asoni along with PM Ayushman Bharat Yojana - a big example of Double Engine government,'' he added.

He also informed that new modern High Schools will be set up and 40 new colleges along with five new Sainik Schools will be built.

''Assam will be one of the first states of the country to implement New Education Policy and 4-year-Integrated Degree Course will be started from 2023,'' he said.

Speaking further, he also said that the state government will build Guwahati Ring Road and civil work on the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor will soon start, adding, ''A new bridge across the Brahmaputra in Gahpur will be commissioned''.

''Monthly Orunodoi benefit amount to be raised to Rs 1400 per month and it will cover 27 Lakh beneficiaries. Industry 4.0- digitization, Al, and robotics - will be implemented in ITIs across Assam,'' he added.

He alo said that an expert committee to examine whether the state Legislature is empowered to prohibit polygamy.

The Chief Minister said that the Assembly constituency will soon become the unit of governance and there will be a DC office in every constituency which will be paperless

''Efforts are on to allow citizens to file an FIR via mobile without visiting police stations. Assam Government to invite big companies to set up mega manufacturing plants in the State,'' he said.

Also read: Assam government mulls to ban polygamy in state, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma