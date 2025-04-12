Assam Government has announced a grand year-long celebration to mark the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, one of the most revered cultural icons of the region.



The centenary celebrations will commence on September 8, with inaugural events scheduled in New Delhi and Guwahati. The ceremonies are expected to be graced by either the President or the Prime Minister of India.

In addition to these, commemorative programmes will also be organized in Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata, and Mumbai, highlighting Dr. Hazarika's wide-reaching influence and cultural legacy.

As a tribute, the state government has also announced the construction of a dedicated memorial structure in honour of the musical legend. In a unique gesture to coincide with New Year’s greetings in 2025, the Chief Minister will present a biographical book on Dr. Hazarika’s life and legacy, edited by acclaimed author Anuradha Sharma Pujari. The book will be printed in 1 million copies and distributed widely. The state will also formally urge the Central Government to release a commemorative coin in his name.

In a Cabinet meeting held earlier today, the Assam government approved a series of key decisions across administrative, health, and cultural domains. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a press conference post-meeting, outlined several critical initiatives.

Among the most notable was the creation of 10 new sub-districts to enhance local governance and streamline administrative functions.

In a significant step toward strengthening healthcare infrastructure, the Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs 250 crore for the ongoing construction of eight cancer hospitals across different districts of Assam.

In light of the recent spike in road accidents involving heavy vehicles (dumpers) in Guwahati, the city police have launched a special enforcement drive starting today. The initiative aims to address reckless driving, improve road safety, and prevent further mishaps involving commercial transport vehicles.