Assam government to build Rs 3.5 crore Divyang-friendly campus for hearing-impaired students: Pijush Hazarika

The Assam government has announced the construction of a Divyang-friendly building for the North East College for the Hearing Impaired. The new infrastructure project, worth Rs 3.5 crore, will be specially designed to support the learning needs of students with hearing impairments.

Announcing the initiative, Assam’s Water Resources and Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Pijush Hazarika said the project reflects the state government's commitment to providing equal opportunities in education for every section of society. He emphasized that the initiative is being taken forward under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has placed strong focus on empowering Divyangjan (persons with disabilities).

“Under the guidance of our Chief Minister, we are working to ensure that every Divyang student has access to quality education and the right infrastructure,” Hazarika said. “This new building for the North East College for the Hearing Impaired will be equipped with modern and accessible facilities to promote inclusive and effective learning.”

The new facility will include 9 classrooms, a fully functional library, and a well-equipped meeting hall. It will also have separate dormitories for boys and girls, a warden’s quarter, a play hall, and a large auditorium. Each space has been planned keeping accessibility and comfort in mind, to support the academic and personal growth of students with hearing impairments.