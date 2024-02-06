Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog in a big announcement on February 6 with regards to the state government's loan debt stated that all loans owed by the state government will be repaid by 2025.

Speaking at the floor of the house on the second day of the Budget Session of Assam Legislative Assembly, Ajanta Neog said that all debt regarding the state government's loans will be paid by 2025.

"2001-2015 whatever loans were taken by the state government have been cleared off till date. Currently audit is underway for the remaining loan debt from 2023 which will be cleared off by the end of the year", said Ajanta Neog



Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma mocks Rahul Gandhi for 'dog biscuit video', alleges insult to Congress workers