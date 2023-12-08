The Assam government has decided to conduct a socio assessment of the state'sindigenous minorities. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As per the decisions taken in this regard, a socio-economic assessment is to be conducted of the indigenous Assamese Muslims through the the Directorate of Minority Affairs and Char Areas.

Another decision taken in the same vein is that the Directorate of Char Areas has been renamed to Directorate of Minority Affairs & Char Areas, Assam.

Apart from this, today's cabinet meeting also decided to frame SOPs for holding traditional bull fights to ensure the well being of the animals.

The cabinet today nodded for the issue of detailed procedure or SOP for permitting traditional buffalo fights to be organised during Magh Bihu at Ahatguri, Morigaon district and Nagaon district or in any part of Assam. It was also decided that the SOP aims at ensuring no deliberate torture or cruelty is carried out on the animals and their well being is provided for by the organisers during the annual Moh Juj festival.