Assam Government to conduct survey on encroached footpaths in Guwahati, to remove unauthorised occupation of pavements

The Assam government will soon undertake a large-scale survey to identify individuals occupying footpaths across Guwahati and initiate eviction measures as part of its broader urban development and public space restoration efforts, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Monday, June 15.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters in Guwahati, Assam BJP spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sharma said the exercise aims to remove unauthorised occupation of pavements and reclaim public spaces to improve urban management and city infrastructure.

Sharma alleged that a section of unidentified individuals had occupied footpaths and established businesses in these spaces, leading to inconvenience for residents. He further claimed that some of these activities were linked to broader social and demographic concerns.

According to Sharma, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already announced the survey and subsequent eviction drive across Guwahati, and BJP workers would extend support to the government during the implementation process.

He further claimed that several small business spaces located on sidewalks had been transferred from indigenous communities during the tenure of the previous Congress-led government and stated that the present administration intends to reclaim such areas.

“The government will now conduct a survey to identify these individuals and evict them. The small businesses on sidewalks that were taken from indigenous people and handed over during the earlier regime will be reclaimed. Steps will be taken to ensure they are returned to local communities,” Sharma said.

The BJP spokesperson stated that the survey is scheduled to begin from August 16 and described it as part of a broader initiative to improve the city’s urban landscape.

He said the government has already initiated several infrastructure and beautification projects, including road development and flyover enhancement works, and expressed confidence that reclaiming public pathways would contribute to making Guwahati more organised and visually improved.

Sharma added that BJP workers would fully cooperate with authorities for the smooth conduct of the proposed survey and eviction exercise.