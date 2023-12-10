Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 10 said that the government's efforts to tackle the issue of illegal infiltration will continue.

Speaking to the reporters on the occasion of Swahid Divas, CM Sarma said that the governnent is working on bigger plan to identify names fraudulently registered in the National Register for Citizens using fake documents and disclose those names in the public after working with the specialists. Moreover, he stated that names that have been fraudulently included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be removed.

The government remains committed to maintaining the integrity of the NRC and ensuring only legitimate citizens are included, stated CM Sarma.

The chief minister further stated that he is in support of the base year for determining the citizenship of a person as 1951, but wilol accept whatever the law states.

CM Sarma further reiterated that the government is committed to fulfill all the conditions laid down in the Clause 6 of Assam Accord. He also added that now employment is completely provided to the indigenous Assamese people of the state and hence their rights are protected under the law and need not worry about their jobs, land or identity.

While speaking on the recent grenade attacks in the state, CM Sarma said that until and unless ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah doesn't join the mainstream, such militant activities will continue.;

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