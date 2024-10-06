The Assam Government has exceeded its commitment of creating 1 lakh jobs achieving a total recruitment of 1,25,030 candidates as of September 26, 2024. The ongoing efforts to ensure transparency and merit-based recruitment have been instrumental in unlocking new opportunities for the youth of the state.

As part of this initiative, appointment letters will be ceremonially distributed to 385 additional candidates on October 7, 2024, at the GMCH Auditorium in Bhangagarh at 10:30 AM. This event will be graced by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education and other dignitaries.

The latest recruitment batch includes positions across various departments, such as 136 lecturers in polytechnics, 47 senior instructors in polytechnics and engineering colleges, and 78 assistant professors, among others. A total of 101 candidates will also be appointed as Medical Officers (Ayur) in the Health and Family Welfare Department.

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