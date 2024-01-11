The Assam government has announced a significant initiative to distribute ration cards to over 42 lakh new beneficiaries, commencing on January 16, 2024.

This move is set to provide essential support to those in need, ensuring they have access to subsidized food grains and other benefits under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Addressing the media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The state government objective was to provide ration cards to all eligible citizens. Starting from January 16 onwards the state government will provide ration to 42,85,745 new beneficiaries, however, cards will be lesser in number as one card will contain at least 4 members. If we go by the number of cards, the total number is 10,73479."

Further CM Sarma commenting on the ration card data asserted that the numbers also show a positive sign as the population in the state has started to stabilize.

The ration card distribution will start on January 16 and will go on till January 25, 2024, and will be distributed by the cabinet ministers in each constituency.

"I will start from the Jalukbari constituency...Ranjit Dass in Mandiya and Bajali...Atul Bora in Bokhakhat...UG Brahma in Baksa...CM Patowary in Tihu...and people can collect rice from their respective centres from January 25 to January 30", said the chief minister.

Further, the CM also mulled that in the coming years, all the ration card holds will be eligible for the Orunodoi scheme and also incorporate an insurance policy for the ration card holders, called the PM insurance scheme.

The distribution of these ration cards aligns with the government's commitment to enhance food security among its citizens.



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Eligibility for obtaining a ration card in Assam includes being a permanent resident with an annual family income of less than Rs 4 lakh annually, which qualifies individuals for the Priority Household (PHH) ration card.

To apply for a new ration card, applicants must furnish detailed particulars of family members, copies of birth certificates for minors, a certified copy of the relevant page of the Voter List, and proof of land revenue payment or tax receipt, among other documents.

For those who already possess a ration card but require a duplicate due to loss or damage, or for those who have moved and need to transfer their card, specific procedures and documentation are required, such as a Surrender Certificate from the previous FCS&CA authority or a police report in case of a lost card.

Applications for new ration cards can be submitted to the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) authority of the respective district or sub-division in Assam. The process has been streamlined to ensure that all information and services are easily accessible to the public, with the aim of facilitating a smooth and efficient distribution system.

This initiative not only provides food security but also comes with the added benefit of an Ayushman card, offering a dual advantage to the new beneficiaries.

The Assam government's efforts reflect a dedication to improving the welfare of its residents, particularly those who are most vulnerable, by providing them with the means to obtain essential commodities at subsidized rates.