Assam Government to downsize convoys, suspend physical seminars for six months

In the first cabinet meeting held following the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 13 announced a series of administrative decisions, while outlining the schedule for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly session.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, Sarma said the portfolios of ministers are yet to be announced and that the expansion of the cabinet will take place after the upcoming Assembly session.

The Chief Minister informed that the Assam Legislative Assembly session will be held on May 21, 22, 25 and 26. During the session, newly elected MLAs will take oath, while the Governor of Assam will deliver the customary address to the House.

Sarma also stated that the state government has requested the Governor to appoint Chandra Mohan Patowary as the Protem Speaker for the session.

The cabinet also approved a set of measures aimed at reducing government expenditure over the next six months. These include downsizing convoys of all ministers, including those of the Chief Minister and the Governor.

In another key decision, the state government announced that no foreign-made objects would be imported for official government use during the six-month period.

The government further decided that no physical seminars or workshops would be conducted by government departments for the next six months. However, meetings and conferences through video conferencing platforms will continue to be permitted.

The decisions were taken during the first cabinet meeting of the newly sworn-in government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.