Assam government to end free scooter scheme for meritorious students from next academic session

The Assam government has announced that it will discontinue the distribution of scooters to meritorious students under the Dr Banikanta Kakati Meritorious Award scheme from the next academic session.

Presenting the 2026–27 State Budget on July 10, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said nearly 18,000 students will receive scooters this year, after which the scheme will be phased out. The funds will instead be redirected towards expanding other student welfare initiatives.

The government also announced that the Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes will resume from August. So far, more than 5.44 lakh girl students have benefited from the programmes, with Rs 374 crore already disbursed. Around 5.30 lakh students are expected to receive financial assistance during the current financial year.

Among other welfare measures, the government will restore the monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 for 621 Udasin Bhakats associated with satras. Support for small and marginal farmers under the Mukhyamantri Krishi Sa-Sajuli Yojana will also continue, providing Rs 11,000 annually to eligible beneficiaries.

The government said the decision to discontinue the scooter scheme is aimed at ensuring broader and more balanced educational support for students across Assam.