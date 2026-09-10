Assam government to expand commerce education across state: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu attended the 65th Foundation Day celebration of Gauhati Commerce College (GCC) and highlighted the institution’s contribution to commerce education in the state since its establishment in 1962.

Addressing the gathering, Pegu said commerce plays a crucial role in the country’s economy by connecting enterprise, trade, finance and employment. He extended his best wishes to the college fraternity on the occasion and congratulated the institution on receiving autonomous status.

The Education Minister urged students to develop a future-ready mindset in response to the rapidly changing economic environment. He encouraged them to make effective use of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, to strengthen their knowledge, skills and employability.

Pegu also highlighted the limited availability of commerce education in Assam, noting that only 55 colleges in the state currently offer commerce education. He said the state government would soon take steps to expand commerce education to more institutions across Assam.

According to the Minister, expanding commerce education will create greater opportunities for young people while also strengthening the state’s broader economic ecosystem.

Gauhati Commerce College, established in 1962, has played a significant role in advancing commerce education in Assam and remains one of the state’s prominent institutions in the field.