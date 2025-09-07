Assam Government to expedite reservation certificates for Adivasi, Tea tribe communities

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the welfare of the state’s tea tribes and Adivasi communities, announcing measures to expedite certificate issuance for availing reservation benefits, particularly in education.



In a post on X, the Chief Minister stated that he held meetings with representatives of the All Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association, Chah Janajati Mahila Samiti, and All Adivasi Students’ Association. The discussions centered on the welfare and development of the tea garden community, a vital section of Assam’s population.



To streamline access to government schemes, Sarma announced that advisory boards would be set up in every district to ensure faster issuance of community certificates. He said this initiative would help members of the community fully benefit from reservation policies, especially in the field of education.



The Chief Minister also assured that his government is committed to addressing other aspects of the welfare of tea tribes, underlining their role in the state’s socio-economic fabric.



“Our government remains committed to ensuring the holistic development of the tea garden community,” Sarma wrote, emphasizing the state’s long-term vision of inclusive growth.