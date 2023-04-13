The Assam government has moved the 'Director of Economic and Vigilance' to file an FIR against former state NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela for suspected misappropriation of funds in the NRC updation process.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 12 said that if Prateek Hajela, the former coordinator of the NRC, takes voluntary retirement (VRS) it would be a victory for the people of Assam.

''His (Hajela) case has been handed over to Economic offence. Now, if after returning to Assam, he doesn't wish to work, why should I pay him? It would be better if Prateek Hajela takes VRS. It would be a victory for the people of Assam,'' Sarma said while Sarma informed while addressing the media at Janata Bhawan in Assam.

Also Read: Assam: If Hajela takes retirement, it will be a victory for people of state, says Himanta Biswa Sarma



''In whichever department he will go, there will be talks that after spoiling NRC now he has come to destroy the other departments,'' Sarma added.

Meanwhile, a person, Luit Kumar Barman, lodged a complaint with the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, Kamrup (Metro), against former state NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela, Wipro Ltd, and ISS (Integrated System and Services) against their alleged corruption in NRC updation.

The complainant prayed before the court to direct the investigating agency concerned to conduct an investigation into the allegation of corruption and arrest the accused.