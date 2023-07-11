Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Pijush Hazarika held a meeting with Ahom organisations at Janata Bhawan on July 11.

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Pijush Hazarika held a crucial meeting with the representatives of four organisations of the Ahom Community today at Janata Bhawan, in connection with the issue of caste certificates to genuine members of the Ahom Community.

During the meeting, the representatives apprised the Minister that ensuring the rights of the members of the Ahom community is of utmost importance at this juncture.

Addressing the issue, the Minister informed after thorough deliberations with the representatives that a new Committee to address the matter will be formed soon.



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And it was also decided during the meeting that the Committee will comprise members selected by the representatives of the Ahom organisations, who will be empowered with the right to verify the genuineness of the person who has applied for the caste certificate.

Underlining the importance of the challenges faced by the members of the Ahom community, the Minister further added that to expedite the process, the new Committee will be required to register under the Societies Registration Act of 1960 and a proposal will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval of the same.

The Minister hoped that this decision will largely benefit the people of the Ahom community in the days ahead in obtaining the caste certificates under a seamless process and that no genuine person will be deprived of their rights.

The meeting was attended by Binita Pegu, IAS Secretary to the Government of Assam, Department of Tribal Affairs (Plain), Kulashree Nath, Director, Welfare of SC and other senior officials of the concerned Department.