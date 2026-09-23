Assam government to go fully paperless from January 1, 2027 under e-Office system

The Assam government has set January 1, 2027, as the deadline for all government offices in the state to transition to a paperless e-Office system, marking an expansion of its ongoing efforts to digitise administrative processes.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced the deadline on Wednesday, September 23, describing it as a new phase in Assam’s digital governance initiative.

“Save the Date: 1 January 2027. A new chapter in Assam’s digital governance,” the CMO said in a post on X.

“Under the leadership of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, all Government offices are set to transition to a paperless ‘e-Office’ system, making public services more transparent, efficient and citizen-centric,” it added.

The state has already been using the National Informatics Centre (NIC)-developed e-Office platform across the Assam Secretariat. According to NIC, all 58 departments of the Secretariat are currently using the system, while its implementation is being extended to select directorates and offices of Deputy Commissioners.

What is e-Office?

The e-Office system is designed to replace conventional paper-based file handling with electronic workflows. It enables government offices to receive and diarise documents digitally, create and move files electronically, prepare notes and drafts online, and digitally sign and archive documents.

The platform also allows officials to track the movement and status of files, creating an electronic record of administrative processes and decision-making.

According to NIC, the system is aimed at making government functioning simpler, more responsive, effective, accountable and transparent while reducing dependence on physical files.

Assam has been working towards wider adoption of e-Office for several years. The state government initiated the implementation of the system in districts and notified a dedicated state-level steering mechanism in 2021.

In 2026, the government also launched e-Office District, aimed at extending digital file management and paperless administrative processes across the district-level government machinery.

Part of wider digital governance push

Assam’s proposed statewide transition is part of a broader adoption of digital administrative systems by governments across India.

Karnataka introduced e-Office in 2009 to improve efficiency and transparency in government transactions and internal processes. Kerala has extended the system beyond its Secretariat, while Haryana has implemented e-Office across departments and district-level offices. Maharashtra has also adopted electronic file management for internal government functioning.

For Assam, January 1, 2027, will therefore mark an expansion of an existing digital administration framework rather than the introduction of e-Office from scratch.

The statewide rollout will require the system to be implemented uniformly across government offices beyond the Secretariat. Its impact will also depend on the extent to which electronic file movement improves monitoring, reduces delays in administrative processes and facilitates more efficient delivery of public services.