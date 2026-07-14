Assam government to grant land pattas to 3.5 lakh tea garden workers, build houses for tea community

The Assam Government has decided to grant land pattas to 3.5 lakh tea garden workers and construct government-funded houses for members of the tea garden community, Assam Minister for Panchayat & Rural Development, Excise, Implementation of Assam Accord, and Border Protection & Development Atul Bora announced during the seventh day of the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly on July 14.

Addressing the Assembly, Bora said the decision is aimed at improving the socio-economic condition of tea garden workers by providing them with legal land ownership and better housing facilities.

He stated that the government is committed to ensuring land security for tea garden workers, many of whom have lived in tea estates for generations without formal ownership rights.

In addition to granting land pattas, the minister said the government will also construct houses for tea garden families to improve their living standards and ensure greater social security.

The announcement forms part of the state government's broader efforts to strengthen the welfare of Assam's tea garden community, which constitutes a significant section of the state's workforce and plays a vital role in the state's economy.