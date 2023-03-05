The Department of Tourism, Assam will be holding a vibrant and a unique road show in Mumbai on March 6, showcasing the state’s tremendous tourism opportunities and woo Bollywood.

The event will be held at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt, Santa Cruz in the presence of Assam Tourism Minister, Chairman, Vice Chairman, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam and other state dignitaries from the state’s tourism department.

The event will provide an overview of Assam's tourism opportunities by highlighting the states unique biodiversity and vibrant culture alongside its pristine waters, forests, mountains and rivers that provide the state with limitless possibilities in the field of tourism.

The Road Show will be focusing on the state’s natural endowments along with a video presentation which will comprise the above mentioned and provide a formidable overview of tourism in the state of Assam. The video will showcase some of the most iconic destinations in Assam and how they can be enjoyed by visitors from all over India.

The video will also provide an overview of the various activities that are available to tourists and how they can be enjoyed during their stay in Assam.

Simultaneously, the event will also see a B2B interaction with tour operations, destination management operators from Assam along with tourism officials of the Government of Maharashtra and the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, for deliberations and promotion of Assam Tourism.

Along the lines of the interaction, a panel discussion will be also held that will canvass about Assam’s growing popularity as a movie hub and a promising film tourism destination.

The panelists taking part in the event include veteran film directors and producers, representatives from major prime channels and OTT platforms along with film personalities Shobha Sant-Head Content Alliances-Jio Studios, Vaibhav Modi- Group Head Ad Sales VAOO, Mumbai, Jinesh Shah-Head - Originals Roy Kapur Films, Mahesh Manjrekar - Indian actor, film director, screenwriter and producer, Sumeet Kapahi-Director-Abundantia Entertainment, Abhimanyu Ray-Casting Director, Angarang Mahanta aka Papon Indian playback singer and composer, Padmakumar Narashimhamurthy-Film Director - Writer, Partha S Mahanta, - DIG (Admin), Sanjive Narain - Producer and Karan Oberoi, among few of the probable panelists. The panel discussion will be moderated by famous Indian actor Adil Hussain and Kaushik Deka - Executive Editor, India Today.

By facilitating shooting permissions with single-window clearances for film projects and providing the necessary incentives to attract filmmakers, Assam Tourism is putting a lot of effort into promoting film tourism in the state and making it the most film tourism friendly state.

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