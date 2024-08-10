Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today that the state will soon host the second edition of the highly anticipated sporting event, Khel Maharan. Building on the success of its inaugural edition, Khel Maharan 2.0 aims to further elevate the sporting culture in Assam by promoting grassroots sports and engaging participants of all age groups.

“Khel Maharan has already made significant strides in identifying and nurturing talented players at the grassroots level. The upcoming edition will not only build on these successes but will also foster a vibrant sports environment throughout the state,” Sarma said.

The government's initiative will focus on encouraging mass participation in sports, organizing competitions at various levels, and providing a platform for talent showcase.