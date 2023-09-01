The Assam government is set to inaugurate the academic sessions in three newly built medical colleges in the state on September 1, 2023.

The three medical colleges located in Nalbari, Nagaon, and Kokrajhar recently received approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to start MBBS courses from the 2023-24 academic session.

All three colleges will have an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats.



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As per reports, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present for the inauguration of the medical facility in Nagaon, whereas Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah will be at Nalbari.

Likewise, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta will be visiting Kokrajhar for the inauguration.

The last medical college that became operational in the state was Dhubri Medical College & Hospital.

It has 100 MBBS seats allowed by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in 2022.