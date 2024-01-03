The Assam government has announced an expansion of its flagship poverty alleviation program, the Orunodoi scheme, with the inclusion of 1,000 new beneficiaries specifically in the Diyungbra constituency of the Dima Hasao district.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to extend the reach of the Orunodoi scheme, which aims to provide financial assistance to the state's poorest families.

Under the Orunodoi scheme, eligible women from low-income households receive a monthly stipend directly into their bank accounts to help improve their health and nutrition status.

Addressing a public meeting at Diyungbra JB Hagjer School Playground, Dima Hasao, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I promise to the people of Diyungbra constituency that after the election in Diyungbra, the state government will provide benefits to 1,000 people under Orunodoi scheme exclusively for this constituency."

"1,000 mothers will receive Rs 1250 monthly in their account," he added.



Also Read: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika confident of winning NC Hills Council election

Himanta Biswa Sarma also asserted that the state government will also provide ration cards to all the families of the Diyungbra constituencies within three months.



It is to be mentioned here that Assam’s State Election Commission notified the poll schedule for the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council and said the tribal autonomous council would vote on January 8.

There are around 1.41 lakh voters and 280 polling stations. A hundred of these have been marked sensitive and 27 of them very sensitive.

The scheme, launched on December 1, 2020, has undergone enhancements with the introduction of Orunodoi 2.0. As of October 11, 2023, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma initiated the distribution of Orunodoi cards to new beneficiaries at a program held in Kokrajhar.

The latest update to the scheme will see an additional 7.3 lakh beneficiaries across Assam, raising the total number of recipients to 26 lakh. This includes the targeted 1,000 new beneficiaries in Diyungbra. Each beneficiary under the Orunodoi scheme receives Rs. 1,250 per month, credited to their account on the 10th day of every month.

The government has also indicated plans to further increase the number of beneficiaries by five lakh in the near future, making it the largest direct fund transfer scheme in the state.

Eligibility for the Orunodoi scheme requires applicants to be permanent residents of Assam, have a family income of less than 2 lakh rupees, and be members of the NFSS scheme.

The ceremonial distribution of Orunodoi Cards to new beneficiaries under the Orunodoi 2.0 scheme was conducted on October 12, marking a significant step in the state's efforts to combat poverty and empower women through direct financial support.