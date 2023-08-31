Assam government in the month of September 2023 will launch massive operations against those who indulged in child marriage.

The state police which grabbed national and international media headlines with the crackdown on child marriages in February, is all set to relaunch the drive across the state.

Addressing the fourth SP (superintendent of police) conference at Bongaigaon in western Assam on July 28 CM Sarma said, "To find out accused persons involved in child marriage, the state government will launch another drive in September."

Sarma, also in charge of Assam’s home portfolio, asked the police force to prepare specific operating procedures to deal with the accused involved in child marriages in between the last drive and August 31, 2023.

During the major crackdown in February, the Assam police picked up over 3000 individuals (including 93 females) following 4235 registered complaints across the state.



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Further, the chief minister asserted that a meeting will be held with the SPs of the respective districts and find out if anyone is found involved in such acts after last year's drive and if found guilty will be arrested.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on the 77th Independence Day that the state government is determined to bring forth robust legislation to abolish polygamy within its borders. The announcement was made during the Independence Day celebration at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sarma affirmed, "To put an end to the practice of polygamy in the state, our government has taken a significant step by deciding to introduce a stringent law in the near future. We established an expert committee led by Justice (Retd.) Rumi Phukan to formulate measures to eradicate polygamy."

Chief Minister Sarma further stated his government's commitment to eliminate child marriage from the state by the year 2026. He noted the achievements of a previous state-wide operation against child marriage, which led to the arrest of nearly 4,000 individuals involved in such practices.

"Our earlier large-scale crackdown against child marriage led to the apprehension of numerous offenders across the state. Building on this momentum, we are set to launch another intensive campaign against child marriage in Assam this September," Chief Minister Sarma emphasized.