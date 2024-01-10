Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on January 10 that the state will introduce a novel law declaring Majuli, Batadrava and Barpeta as 'protected belt and block'

It is to be mentioned here that the law will permit only Assamese individuals to buy land in regions like Majuli, Batadrava, Barpeta, and more, aiming to strengthen a shared sense of identity.

Speaking at the BJP State Executive Meeting in the presence of National President JP Nadda, Sarma said, "In the upcoming assembly session we will introduce a new law by which Majuli, Batadrava and Barpeta will fall under 'protected belt and block' to safeguard Assamese identity."

Earlier in December 2023, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on December 10 that the state is set to enact a pioneering law restricting the purchase of land in specific regions. The law will ensure that only Assamese individuals can acquire land in Majuli, Batadrava, and Barpeta, among others, with an emphasis on fostering a collective sense of identity.



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Addressing the gathering at the Swahid Divas programme held at Swahid Smarak Khetra, Pachim Boragaon, Sarma underscored the importance of preserving Assamese culture and the need for both government and community initiatives to actively contribute to this cause.

"We should move forward collectively as Assamese individuals, and both government and community initiatives should work to protect Assamese culture," Sarma declared during his speech.

Sarma expressed concern over instances where Assamese government employees, particularly in the revenue and forest departments, have allowed outsiders to purchase and occupy land. The Chief Minister asserted that the upcoming law aims to put a stop to such practices and to ensure that the interests of Assam and its people are safeguarded.

"It is imperative for us to be resolute in our stance that outsiders cannot purchase land and establish businesses in these areas," Sarma stated.