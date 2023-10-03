In order to reduce question paper leak incidents in various state-level examinations, the Assam government will introduce a new ordinance titled Assam Public Examination (Measure for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Ordinance, 2023, which will impose a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a fine ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10 crore.

Ranoj Pegu spoke to reporters today at a news conference held at Guwahati's Janata Bhawan on the state government's firm stance against the use of unfair techniques in exams.



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"Proxy candidates, question paper leaks, selling and purchasing of leaked question papers, reprinting and redistribution, or someone answering the question paper and sending cheats to candidates are all examples of examination cheating. This ordinance will penalise everyone implicated, including the examinee, invigilators, and others," the minister added.

The offence has been made cognizable and non-bailable.

"Those found guilty will face a jail term of a minimum of five years, extending to 10 years and a fine not less than Rs 10 lakh and extending up to Rs 10 crore," said Pegu.

Assam is the second state of the country to introduce such a stricter law to control public exams. Earlier, Rajasthan Rajasthan Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2022 on July 22, 2023.