The Integrated Urban Flood Risk Management Project in Guwahati has outlined several initiatives aimed at controlling floods, with an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

The project seeks to implement both structural and non-structural measures to mitigate the impact of urban flooding in the region.

Taking to his X handle Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Our focus is on creating resilient infrastructure to tackle the challenges of urban flooding in Guwahati, accentuated by climate change. We are investing ₹200cr in the coming days to create interventions which will help in mitigating this pressing issue."

Among the proposed structural measures are the construction of stormwater drains in key areas. These include the stretch from Excelcare Boragaon to Deepor Beel, the southern side of NH27 from Khanapara to Basistha Chariali, and from Juripar to Silsako Sarumotoria to Silsako, which will include a pumping station with a sump.



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Additionally, a flood protection wall will be constructed along the Bahini river, extending from Rukminigaon PIBCO Point to Janata Bhawan.

There will also be an augmentation of existing pump houses at Bharalu and Lakhmijan, as well as silt traps and watershed management of the surrounding hills.

The project also plans to implement source control measures to delay runoff through underground retention tanks using modular eco-block arrangements.

In terms of non-structural measures, the project will introduce a Flood Early Warning System and SCADA System for pump houses. Capacity building and training programmes on urban flood management will be conducted, alongside public awareness initiatives.

Moreover, the project will employ technology-based solutions, including drones, to monitor the hills around Guwahati for flood damage assessment, encroachment, and landslides.