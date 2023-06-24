In a strategic move, the Assam government is mulling to construct northeast India's first-ever rail-road tunnel under the Brahmaputra river.

Addressing a public gathering, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I have a dream, will it be possible to construct a tunnel under Brahmaputra which can accommodate both rails as well as motor."

Coming soon - Assam’s first underwater tunnel pic.twitter.com/4jmOTSBLhe — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 24, 2023

Further Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the high command in Delhi asked him f it was feasible to construct a tunnel under the Brahmaputra.



Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's ‘Hussain Obama’ remark sparks row

After detailed discussion and with an estimated cost of Rs 6000 crore it was decided to construct a rail-road underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh.

The chief minister also remarked that the first tender will open on July 4, 2023, for the preparation of the DIPR for land selection and if everything goes as per plan, the construction of this project will start during his tenure.

It is to be mentioned here that Pm Modi has already approved the project to bring the north and south of Brahmaputra closer.

