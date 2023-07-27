Assam government in the month of September 2023 will launch massive operations against those who got indulged in child marriage.

Speaking to the media in Bongaigaon, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "To find out accused persons involved in child marriage, the state government will launch another drive in September."

Further, the chief minister asserted that a meeting will be held with the SPs of the respective districts and find out if anyone is found involved in such acts after last year's drive and if found guilty will be arrested.



Also Read: Assam: Man arrested in child marriage case in Hailakandi, minor girl and infant rescued

Earlier on July 27, the Hailakandi police arrested a man involved in a case of child marriage, leading to the rescue of a 15-year-old girl and an infant believed to be their son.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a dedicated team of police conducted an operation and apprehended the accused man from his residence in Vichingcha village.

The man, identified as Zakir Hussain, had reportedly married the minor girl when she was a mere 12 years old.

A case has been registered against Hussain under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as the authorities seek to bring him to justice for his illegal actions.

Child marriage has been a concerning issue in the state of Assam, and earlier this year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed his government's commitment to eradicate this menace by 2026.

During a session at the state assembly, CM Sarma stated, "Our government has taken a series of measures to end the menace. By 2026, child marriage must be ended in Assam. Our government will take strong action to end Child Marriage."