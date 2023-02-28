The Assam government has taken a strong step in enforcing a complete ban on the manufacture of power looms of certain traditional handloom textiles, as well as their sale in the state.

In order to promote BIhu and its festivities, the state government of Assam has prohibited the sale of power loom gamosas, mekhela sadors, and power loom aronais from March 1 to April 14.

The ban is part of a larger effort to raise awareness of the traditional weaving industry and discourage the use of machine-made products.

Addressing the media, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "From March 1 to March 14 and afterwards also the sale of power loom gamosas, mekhela sadors, and power loom aronais has been banned."

Also Read: Assam to attempt Guinness World Record for largest bihu dance with 11,500 performers, informs Chief Minister

"I am asking all the DCs and SPs to conduct a drive against the sale of such power loom items similar to our child marriage drive...I have asked the DCs to speak with the textile merchant association to stop bringing in such items before getting seized," he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 28 has announced plans to attempt a world record for the largest Bihu dance performance at Guwahati's Sarusajai stadium on April 14. The event will feature 11,500 dancers and dholis performing the traditional folk dance of Assam in a single frame, with the goal of registering the achievement in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The chief minister made the announcement at the 62nd Annual Conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha in Patgaon, Kokrajhar, stating that preparations for the event would begin immediately. "The idea is to popularize Bihu and take it to the world stage," Sarma said, adding that choreographers would assist the dancers, with training commencing on February 27 at Kalakshetra.

The event is expected to draw national and international attention, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to attend. Sarma said that all Chief Ministers and Governors, as well as G20 and Southeast Asian Ambassadors, would be invited. Additionally, the day's festivities would include the inauguration of the Ranghar and the Guwahati AIIMS, as well as the Palasbari and Sualkuchi bridge.

Sarma noted that a committee had been formed to plan the program and that a video of the performance would be submitted to the Guinness World Records. Master trainers from the Sankardev Kalakshetra would provide instruction, with bihu dancers from across the state participating in the training sessions.

Of the 11,500 participants, 70 percent will be girls and 30 percent boys, with dancers aged between 15 and 35 years invited to register on a dedicated portal to facilitate individual recognition by Guinness World Records. Participants will receive transportation and costume allowances, with the government providing Rs. 300 for transportation and Rs. 3000 for costumes.

Guidelines have been established to ensure a smooth and efficient process, with district Bihu committees taking responsibility for selecting and training participants. Dress rehearsals will be held from April 9-12, with the performance taking place on April 14.