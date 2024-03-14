Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 14 announced the launch of a portal for every village in Assam to address complaints related to road construction and development.

"This initiative will allow villages with a population of over 250 to register their needs directly on the portal instead of seeking assistance from their local MLA. The aim is to mitigate frequent disputes between MLAs and villagers, and ensure smoother road development. Villages with a population exceeding 1000 can now expect assured road development. Assam is preparing for next-generation reforms", said Sarma while addressing the media on March 14.

It needs mentioned here that poor road construction is a recurring issue in Assam, causing problems for residents and businesses alike.

Roads built by the Public Works Department (PWD) crack and develop potholes within months, indicating the use of substandard materials or poor construction techniques.

Neglecting proper drainage during construction leads to: [invalid URL removed] waterlogging on roads during monsoons, damaging the road surface and causing inconvenience to commuters.

Meanwhile, on June 2023, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration on June 11 released two numbers where citizens of Guwahati can complain or share information about the damaged roads, open pits, and dugouts for restoration.