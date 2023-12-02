To curb rising road accidents during the year-end festivities, Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), G P Singh, addressed concerns on road safety and said that Assam government will begin a special drive on road safety beginning December 15 to ensure safer roads.

"Every new year, what worries us the most is the surge in road accidents. To address this, we conduct monthly meetings involving all stakeholders, including Transport, NHAI and other relevant departments, to review and strategize road safety measures," stated DGP G P Singh.

Singh underlined the importance of collaborative efforts among various departments to tackle the issue effectively. "We have been regularly issuing instructions and advisories to prioritize road safety during the festive season. Our upcoming special drive aims to further intensify these efforts," he added.

The DGP stated key safety measures that citizens must adhere to during their travels. "Wearing helmets is not only the responsibility of motorcycle drivers but also passengers. Similarly, seatbelts should be worn by everyone in a car, not just the driver and front-seat passenger. Overspeeding, driving on the wrong side, and driving under the influence of alcohol are major contributors to accidents. We urge citizens to be responsible and avoid these risky behaviors," Singh cautioned.