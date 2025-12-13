Assam government to move Gauhati HC for fast-track court in Zubeen Garg death case

The Assam government will approach the Gauhati High Court to establish a fast-track court for the Zubeen Garg death case, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on December 12, following the filing of a comprehensive chargesheet against multiple accused.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma confirmed the state would petition the chief justice of Gauhati High Court for a fast-track court and recruit a special public prosecutor once the case reaches the sessions court. "These are the steps which we have to now meticulously follow," he stated.

The chargesheet, filed in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, spans approximately 12,000 pages of documentation. Several individuals face murder charges under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, whilst one person has been charged with culpable homicide. Two personal security officers also face separate charges.

Sarma emphasised the investigation's thoroughness, noting that whilst documents were obtained from Singapore, the prosecution has built its case primarily on evidence gathered within Assam. "Even if the court says that Singapore documents are not admissible, we have filed a chargesheet in a way that the documents collected in Assam itself is sufficient to prove the charges," he explained.

The chief minister expressed confidence in the judicial process. "We have all respect for our judiciary. We know about their independence. We know about their impartiality and we know the way the judiciary always gives a victim justice and fair play," Sarma said, adding that the government now awaits the court's proceedings.

The case will proceed to the sessions court for committal before the government initiates its applications for a fast-track court and special public prosecutor.