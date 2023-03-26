Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the government would observe March 31 as 'Students' Day' to celebrate the birthday of student leader Upendra Nath Brahma. Brahma was the former president of All Bodo Students' Union and was born in Boragari village of Dotma, Kokrajhar district, Assam, on March 31, 1956.

The government will also distribute 52,000 mobile tablets to schools and provide Rs. 1,450 each to 3.50 lakh students of the 2022-23 academic year for buying books. CM Sarma believes this initiative will help students' learning experience and create a digital environment for them.

Upendra Nath Brahma, fondly known as 'Thopen' during his childhood, grew up in poverty. He studied at various schools, including Dotma High School, Kokrajhar High School, and Sakti Ashram High and Vocational School. Brahma passed the matriculation examination in the first division with letter marks in Mathematics in 1975. Thereafter, he obtained a BSc with honours degree in Physics from Cotton College and an MSc degree from Gauhati University in 1981.

Brahma was elected as the President of the Goalpara District Students Union in 1978-79. He was vice-president of the All Bodo Students Union between 1981-1983 and the president from 1986. Through this body, Brahma worked for the education and wellbeing of the community, which he believed was losing its culture. Under his leadership, the ABSU agreed to include political issues as part of its agenda to give political maturity to the students.

Brahma died in Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital in Mumbai on May 1, 1990, due to blood cancer. His body was taken to Kokrajhar and buried at Dotoma on May 4. The ground where Brahma was buried is now known as "Thulungapuri". The title of Bodofa (Guardian of Bodos) was posthumously conferred upon Brahma on May 8, 1990, in recognition of his vision and leadership. His life is celebrated each year on the anniversary of his death, now called Bodofa Day.

Assam Government's decision to observe Students' Day on Upendra Nath Brahma's birthday will ensure that his legacy lives on and inspires students to work for the betterment of their community. The distribution of mobile tablets and funds for books will benefit students and enhance their learning experience. The bronze statue of Brahma in Kokrajhar stands tall as a symbol of his contribution to society.