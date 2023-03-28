In order to attract the best talent into Indian Armed Forces, the Assam government has decided to open more Sainik Schools in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 29 reviewed a meeting with the Education Department in this regard and made several announcements.

Among other issues, the following were deliberated:

> Operationalisation of Adarsh Vidyalayas

Also Read: Assam: Incident of ragging surfaces at Goalpara Sainik School, case registered against student

> Establishing more B. Ed colleges & teaching posts

> Special Quota in professional colleges for 6 communities

Earlier in 2022, state education minister Ranoj Pegu said the land allotment process in five locations in the state, Silchar, Kokrajhar, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dhemaji has been completed.

"There are 33 Sainik Schools in the country. After the approval of the Centre to set up more schools on a PPP mode, the state government has decided to establish five additional Sainik Schools. We will finalise the modalities with the Union defence ministry soon," Pegu said.

On the other hand, in a shocking incident, a student at Goalpara Sainik School allegedly beat up his junior on March 26.

A case has been registered against the accused student by the Mornai police after learning about the incident.

The parents of the victim student lodged a complaint at the DGP office alleging that a senior student of Mornai Sainik School thrashed a junior student. Following the complaint, the DGP directed the Goalpara superintendent of police to take immediate action against the accused.

Accordingly, Goalpara district superintendent of police VV Rakesh Reddy directed the police officer-in-charge of the Mornai police station to register a case on their own and conduct an inquiry.

The officer-in-charge of Mornai police station has registered a case in connection with the said incident under Section 325/341/34 of the Indian Penal Code.