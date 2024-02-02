The Assam government is set to host a significant event aimed at guiding the youth in their career paths.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, this Mega Career Counselling Programme promises to be an invaluable resource for individuals seeking direction and advice on employment opportunities and skill development.

Taking to its official CMO X handle, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "The Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Dept is organising a Mega Career Counselling Programme cum Career Fair on 2nd February to create awareness on the various Career options available to young students."

The objective of the career counselling programme is to create awareness about various careers available in the present and upcoming job market.

The programme will also help to choose/pick the right career at the right time from the school level, to help to plan and make strategies to achieve goals, and to give exposure to information on the plethora of opportunities in the world of self-employment, business and entrepreneurship.



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The programme has been organised by the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training, Assam under the Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department.

The initiative reflects the government's commitment to fostering a skilled workforce that can meet the demands of various industries and contribute to the state's economic growth.

The anticipation for the event has been building up, with stakeholders from different sectors likely to participate in providing insights and guidance to the attendees.

It is expected that the programme will feature a range of experts and counsellors who will offer their expertise to help shape the careers of many.

The announcement itself highlights the proactive steps taken by the Assam government to empower its youth through such educational initiatives.