Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced plans for a monumental one crore saplings plantation drive scheduled for September 17. Coincidentally, this date also marks the birthday of India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, though no official confirmation has been given regarding the timing of the event.

Sarma expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming tree planting endeavor, stating, "We are making all-out preparations for planting one crore saplings on a single day on September 17 and are on the verge of creating six to seven world records."

The chief minister revealed that more than 50 lakh people have already registered their names through a dedicated application designed for the plantation drive.

This project comes on the heels of Assam-based NGO, the Balipara Foundation, partnering with Conservation International to initiate a monumental endeavor: restoring one million hectares of land in the Eastern Himalayas by planting over one billion trees across the region, spanning northeastern India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal. Chief Minister Sarma commended the NGO's efforts, further emphasizing the importance of such initiatives for the region's ecological well-being.