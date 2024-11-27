Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government will take steps for the preservation and development of the Deopahar archaeological site at Numaligarh in Golaghat district.

The CM, during a visit to the 11th-century site, directed the Golaghat district commissioner to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for appropriate preservation and enhancement of the site.

The site, believed to date back to between the 10th and 11th centuries A D, is adorned with exquisitely carved mythological stone sculptures, and the temple itself stands as a testament to the region’s rich architectural legacy.

Deopahar is renowned for its intricately carved mythological stone sculptures and serves as a symbol of the region's rich architectural heritage. It attracts inhabitants with its natural beauty and historical importance, nestled among lush hills and forests.



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