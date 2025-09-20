Assam government to probe Zubeen Garg’s death, state prepares for final homage

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, September 20 announced that the state government will conduct a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the untimely death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

Addressing the matter, the Chief Minister said that cultural activist Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen’s long-time manager Siddharth Sarma will come under the scope of the inquiry. He assured that all necessary legal procedures will be followed to establish the truth behind the tragic loss.

The post-mortem examination of the iconic singer has already been completed in Singapore, and his mortal remains were handed over to the Indian High Commission. His body is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday morning between 6–7 AM. While it may reach Delhi earlier tonight, the remains will remain with the family until formal arrangements for transportation are completed.

Upon arrival in Guwahati, Zubeen Garg’s body will be taken first to his residence at Kahilipara, allowing his family private time for mourning. Subsequently, the mortal remains will be shifted to Sarusajai, where arrangements are being made for the public to offer their final respects. Access to the venue will also be facilitated through the Sarusajai helipad.

Appealing to fans, Chief Minister Sarma urged citizens to cooperate during this period by allowing the family to grieve privately before public homage begins. “The entire state wants to honour Zubeen Garg, but his family deserves the first moments with him in silence and dignity,” he said.

Authorities have also announced that all traffic movement on national highways will be suspended and public activities will remain halted on the day of Zubeen Garg’s last rites to ensure a peaceful environment.

The Assam government, in coordination with the singer’s family, cultural bodies, and local administrations, is overseeing preparations for a state-wide farewell. With his unparalleled contribution to Assamese music and culture, Zubeen Garg’s departure has left a void that citizens across Assam and beyond are preparing to honour with heartfelt tributes.