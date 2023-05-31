The Assam government has planned to set up procurement facilities around the state to purchase mustard seeds from producers at a fixed minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,450 per quintal.

This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 31.

During a news conference at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, the Chief Minister stated that mustard producers can sell their output at 101 designated mustard procurement centres.

CM Sarma addressing the media said, “After rice procurement, we have now taken another initiative for mustard procurement. I appeal to all mustard cultivators to sell their produce at the government’s procurement centres. The mustard that the government procures will be sold to NAFED. We will then give the bank account numbers of the farmers from whom we procured mustard to NAFED. Beneficiary farmers will receive the MSP of Rs 5,450 per quintal directly in their bank accounts within three working days of the sale of their stock.”

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“To ensure farmers' welfare and to encourage mustard farming, Government of Assam through its nodal agencies will be procuring mustard seeds from farmers at 101 designated centres and offering them an MSP of Rs 5450/quintal," tweeted CM Sarma.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also stated that dairy producers in the state will soon be able to get government assistance. Dairy producers would receive a Rs 5 per litre milk subsidy.

The purchase would be handled by the state-level organisations Assam State Agricultural Board and Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, as well as the central agency NAFED.

