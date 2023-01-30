Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 30 promised an ambitious scheme for the ultimate protection, conversation, maintenance, and restoration of the tangible heritage sites of Sivasagar including Rang Ghar, sattras, and monasteries located in the district.

PWD has submitted a project plan that includes acquiring 83 bigha of land in order to improve facilities at the iconic structure.

Chief Minister Sarma also takes responsibility for the actual completion and beautification of Rang Ghar, stating that a state-of-the-art auditorium, gallery, MP theatre, and heritage village will be built on 83 bighas of land.

It was also decided that funds would be allocated in the budget for the next financial year and that the Rang Ghar as well as the Talatal Ghar, would be included in the ambit of beautification.

The state government has chalked out a realistic plan to give a new look to the state-of-the-art theatre, heritage village, and indigenous village surrounding the Rang Ghar.

The chief minister who arrived in Sivasagar from Jorhat on January 30, announced the state government’s plans.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma met with senior district administration officials for over an hour to discuss different schemes being implemented in the district.

It needs mention here that the state's Public Works Department has prepared a model to enhance the beauty of the surroundings of Rangghar in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal, Tourism, Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Sarma also sought suggestions from eminent personalities and a scientific discussion on the ambitious heritage cultural project to be constructed by acquiring 83 bighas of land.