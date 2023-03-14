The Assam government has initiated necessary steps to provide one lakh government jobs to people, and at least 40,000 appointments will be made in May, state finance minister Ajanta Neog said on March 14.

She also said that recruitment for another 40,000 posts has been done earlier. The remaining gap will also be filled up soon, Neog told the Assembly, in reply to a question by Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi on BJP's poll promise to provide one lakh jobs by March 31, 2022.

"The process to appoint one lakh unemployed people has begun. Once the recruitment process is over, appointments will be given in a phased manner," she said.

Also Read: Assam government to fulfil 1 lakh jobs to unemployed youths by May 10

Gogoi, however, claimed that the government had been providing misleading recruitment figures at different forums and same candidates had been selected for different posts.

"The BJP had promised to provide one lakh government jobs in one year, but it has not been able to do so," the Raijor Dal president added.

On the otherhand, CPI(M) legislator Manoranj Talukdar also expressed dissatisfaction over the minister's reply and pointed out that the BJP assumed power almost two years ago, but has "failed to live up to its promise".

In the last one and a half years, the Assam state government has been able to provide jobs to more than 40,000 unemployed youths.

Earlier on February 22, attending an appointment letter distribution programme of the Fishery & Veterinary Department at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra, Panjabari, Assam CM said that the state government is committed to fulfilling the 1 lakh job promise to unemployed youths.

Addressing the media, cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said, "The polytechnic students under diploma courses in Engineering in Assam which be awarded a recognition from the State Council of Technical Education, Assam at par with Higher Secondary."