Assam's minister Pijush Hazarika announced that the state government will extend financial aid of Rs 1.10 lakh to all Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Minister Pijush Hazarika while addressing a massive rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Kalingduar in the newly formed No. 48 Tongla assembly constituency claimed that the BJP's organisation in BTR has become much stronger than before and the blessings of the people have increased for the BJP.

The minister said that 7,000 to 8,000 people in today's meeting have come to love Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP party.

The minister said that 35,000 unemployed youth will get more government jobs than promised. Under the BJP government in a Congress-free Assam, only the youth of the meritorious villages and towns got government jobs, the minister said. Millions of Orunodoi scheme holders in Assam have been publicly promised that the scheme money will soon be increased to Rs 1450.



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The Minister also said that as promised by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, 6 lakh new women will be brought under the ambit of this scheme. Minister Hazarika said that the promises made by Chief Minister Dr. Sharma in the elections were made in letter and spirit for the people. The minister said the BJP government has provided free rice to 70 lakh families.

The minister said the government has refunded around Rs 2,100 crore to banks for loan waiver of women's microfinance as per another promise in the election. For the last 70 years and during the Congress regime, there were only six medical colleges in Assam.

Stating that medical colleges in Assam have increased to 12 during the BJP regime, the minister said that even now the work of 12 more medical colleges in the state is going on in full swing. The BJP government will create an atmosphere for 3000 doctors to be brought out yearly in the state. The MSP system has been introduced in Assam with the efforts of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. As a result, the state farmers are getting the best price for paddy, the minister said.

"The dream of the chief minister is to take Assam among the top five states of the country. Rs 18 crore was earmarked for freeing floodwater in BTR. The minister mentioned that every year Rs 120 crore will be provided annually for flood control. In the last two years, 11,000 kilometres of embankment roads have been constructed by the BJP government," the minister said.

The BTR agreement was concluded during the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The Minister promised to come together and build an all-round BTR.

During the BJP government, arrangements were made to provide Rs 25,000 each to 4 lakh women of women's self-help groups. Further, this time, a financial grant of Rs 1,10,000 will be given to each SHG, said Minister Pijush Hazarika.

In the interest of the development of the country, Minister Pijush Hazarika urged him to vote for the upcoming BJP party to install Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country for the third time.

