In a move aimed at honoring the sacrifices of Martyr soldiers and providing support to their families, the Government of Assam has introduced special provisions for government job opportunities. These provisions are exclusively for the Next of Kin (NOK) of soldiers who were tragically "Killed in Action" while serving in the Army, Navy, or Air Force.

The key terms and conditions for this special provision are as follows:

Eligibility for government employment under this provision is limited to bonafide residents of Assam.

The NOKs will be considered for posts falling within the B, C, and D categories, based on their educational qualifications and eligibility criteria specified in the recruitment rules for the respective posts.

This consideration applies even if other members of the Martyr soldier's family are already in government service.

Any relaxation in age and time limits will require prior approval from the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam.

Requests for employment assistance must be submitted by the NOKs of Martyr soldiers to the respective District Commissioner within one year of the soldier's demise. If the NOK is a minor, they will be eligible for this benefit upon reaching adulthood, considering their qualifications.

District Commissioners will forward the recruitment requests from NOKs to the Directorate of Sainik Welfare for review and necessary action. The Directorate of Sainik Welfare will compile these proposals and forward them to the General Administration Department, seeking approval and concurrence from the Finance Department and Personnel (A) Department.

The consideration will be made exclusively against direct recruitment quota posts.

Employment assistance will be granted in relaxation of the regular recruitment procedure only after receiving the necessary approvals from the Finance Department and Personnel (A) Department.

Appointments under these instructions will be made in government departments, boards, corporations, and autonomous bodies where vacant positions exist. District Commissioners will verify applicants' age, educational qualifications, dependency status on the deceased Defense Personnel, bonafide resident status in Assam, and submit the relevant documentation to the appointing authority, with coordination to ensure swift and efficient appointments.